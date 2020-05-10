A project to create space for Council Bluffs contractors and new small retailers will be considered at a public hearing conducted by the Council Bluffs Planning Commission at its regular meeting next Tuesday.
Cherry Ridge Construction, represented by Chris Rochleau, plans to build two large buildings on property located on the northwest corner of South 35th and 14th Avenue.
Rochleau has requested that the property be rezoned from P-C/Planned Commercial to C-2/Commercial. He has also requested that an east-west alleyway adjacent to the property be vacated.
Christopher N. Gibbons, planning manager for the city’s Community Development Department, said the department considers Rochleau’s plan for development of the property the best possible use for the site and has recommended commission approval.
Gibbons said the two large buildings that are proposed for the site would be leased as bays suitable for housing construction companies. He said the bays, which would be fitted with large overhead doors, could be remodeled for use by small retailers.
The Planning Commission meeting and public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be conducted virtually using Zoom.
Those wishing to take part in the meeting can do so via phone, computer or both but must give both their first and last name to be admitted.
To access Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j6588922517. The meeting ID is 658 892 2517.
Those wishing to join the meeting by telephone can do so at 888-475-4499 US toll free or 877-853-5257 US toll free.
