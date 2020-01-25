Aimee Sadler, founder of an organization called Dogs Playing for Life is changing the minds of many in animal welfare industries.
Organizations, their volunteers and animals benefit from the newest trends, as is demonstrated by an overall reduction of euthanasia rates and less discriminatory practices.
Sadler says, “In the end, this is our primary role as humane societies; to provide care and a safe haven for all companion animals no matter their shape, size or color and support them into loving homes. Implementing daily play groups has proven to be a win-win for people and animals. And to think that these exciting life-saving outcomes revolve around something so simple and natural: Let dogs be dogs and allow them to play together.”
We are happy to announce that your very own Midlands Humane Society has implemented many aspects learned while Rachael Wilson, our director of animal behavior/training attended several sessions at the home of Dogs Playing for Life in Colorado.
Not only were we fortunate to be able to send Rachael to these important trainings, but we are also blessed to have grant funding for the position of director of animal training/behavior at Midlands.
This position was implemented over two years ago thanks to a generous funder to incorporate programs and initiatives to help our staff and volunteers work with many of our animals that exhibit behavioral problems, sometimes making them hard to adopt.
This staff position allows us to grasp a better understanding of these animals and work with them regularly in hopes to properly place them in homes and give them the best chance to live a long and happy life.
According to Sadler, “In traditional animal sheltering, dogs can be kept in kennels, isolated from members of their own species and with limited opportunities outside of their enclosures. While some shelters have the resources and volunteer support to give the dogs plenty of enrichment and time outside, others, particularly, large, municipal shelters, struggle to provide this basic need.
“It isn’t just our opinion that playgroups are a basic need — the Association of Shelter Veterinarians Five Freedoms include the ‘freedom to express normal behavior’ — a freedom that can be achieved by giving dogs access to play together. DPFL believes that with the incorporation of playgroups, shelters won’t just be able to increase their quality of the time outside, but shelters struggling to provide basic needs will increase efficiency and be able to provide enrichment through play to Every Dog, Every Day.
“A handler can attend to many more dogs through offering playgroups, rather than attempting to leash walk every dog for a short period of time. Playgroups provide an outlet for dogs to burn off some excess physical energy, socialize with other dogs, and go back to their kennel tired and satiated.”
Starting toward the end of 2019, Midlands staff and volunteers have worked in unison bringing multiple dogs at Midlands out into our play yard at the same time to burn off a whole lot of energy. This new initiative has been a blast to watch as these dogs run and jump, roll and chase other dogs. While these dogs are playing, staff can clean kennels more efficiently and outfit each one with new food and fresh water along with comfortable blankets or beds. It is awesome to see the whole Midlands team work together for the benefit of animals as they wait for their forever homes.
If you would like to volunteer at Midlands, possibly helping with our Dogs Playing for Life program, walking dogs, or cat socialization, please visit our website or email Mariah Garcia, the Midlands volunteer coordinator, at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org.
Don’t forget to purchase your Wag-A-Gram for your loved ones for Valentine’s Day. Stop in to Midlands, 1020 Railroad Ave., to order yours today. You can also order online at midlandshumanesociety.org. The deadline to order a Wag-A-Gram for just $45 is Feb. 11.
Midlands Pets of the Week: We are featuring two great male cats this week. First is Fearless (what an awesome name), and he is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair.
Second, we have Howard, a 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Both these cool dudes would enjoy a second chance at a home with you.
Luna is an 8-month-old spayed female Great Pyrenees mix. She is very sweet, but very shy and is looking to join a quiet home where she can acclimate at her own pace. Luna needs a home without a lot of commotion paired with an owner who can continue to work on her confidence building and socialization. She does very well with other dogs but will need to go to a home with a confident dog to learn from. She previously lived with kids, but we recommend kids 10 or older that can recognize when she needs space. Luna is shown by appointment only. Please contact Rachael at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information or to set up an appointment to meet her.
Romeo is a 2-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix. Romeo is a sweet, but sensitive guy looking to join a laid-back home. He can be shy or wary of new people and needs extra time to warm up to new people. Once he’s comfortable, Romeo is ready to party. He loves to play, learn new things and get affection. He can be skittish at times, so we recommend kids 10 or older. Romeo seems to be dog selective so we think he will be most successful as your only dog and is not suitable for apartment living as well as being homed in a city without a breed ban.
Come see all these great animals today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, and during the week from noon to 6 p.m. You can always see what animals are up for adoption on our website.
