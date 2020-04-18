Investigators continue to determine what happened the night an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed be a vehicle in Council Bluffs.
Quintin Brownfield, 8, a St. Albert second-grader, died after being hit by a Honda Pilot around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues, according to the school and the Council Bluffs Police Department.
On Friday, Sgt. Ron Albers with the police department said officers determined Brownfield was playing with a group of friends on scooters. At a certain point police believe Brownfield entered Franklin Avenue and was struck by a vehicle driven by Troy A. Pokorny.
Albers said officers to investigate the crash, including determining fault and if speed was a factor.
"We're still trying to piece everything together," he said.
A decision on charges in the case will wait until after the investigation is complete, Albers said.
Albers the Council Bluffs Police Department wants to remind all drivers to be constantly looking for kids playing in and around city streets.
"With the weather warming and kids not in school, more and more kids will be playing outside," the department said. "Please be safe and slow down when you see kids playing in the area. Safety is everyone’s job."
"With school out, we’re having a lot more kids out there running around," Albers added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.