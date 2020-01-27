A 55 year old man was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and given a citation for no proof of insurance after he struck a cyclist in his truck Friday while traveling westbound on 2nd Avenue, according to the police report.
Officers were notified about the accident at 7 p.m.
The bicyclist had multiple spots of road rash as well as a large laceration on the back of his head, according to police. He was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center by Council Bluffs Fire Department medics.
The bicycle had a demolished rear tire, was missing the rear reflector and had other minor scuffs, according to the police report.
A small piece of the rear reflector was found lodged in between the license plate and license plate bracket. It matched the piece off the bicycle.
The truck driver was uninjured in the collision.
The driver said he was traveling west when he saw a bicyclist was in the middle of the road going eastbound. After spotting the bicyclist, the driver stated he tried to swerve to miss the cyclist but was unable to do so, according to the report.
Based on how the bicycle was damaged, it was determined both parties had been traveling west.
When asked, the cyclist remembered traveling west on Second Avenue before he was hit but nothing else from the collision.
The Nonpareil is not naming the driver, pending the case entering the Iowa courts system.
