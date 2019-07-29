Council Bluffs police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt that occurred Monday morning.
Police say the incident was reported around 9:15 a.m. and allegedly took place near the Mall of the Bluffs at the intersection of Bennett Avenue and Mall Drive.
This story is developing.
