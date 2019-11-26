A man killed himself Tuesday afternoon at the Council Bluffs Target store at Metro Crossing.
The Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments were called to the store at 3804 Metro Drive around 12:30 p.m., police said in a release. They found the man inside a restroom.
The department did not release any further details.
Police said they have notified the man's family. His name will not be released.
Target management decided to close the store following the incident.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
