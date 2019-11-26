The latest estimate from AAA is that 4 million people will take to the roads to visit family and friends later this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With added traffic volumes and chances of snow now forecast for today and Thursday this week, the Council Bluffs Police Department will be increasing traffic patrols over the holiday period.
Sgt. Ronald Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department’s special operations unit reminded those who will be driving in the area that Council Bluffs’ new interstate system has a number of elevated surfaces that could become ice covered.
Although crews from the Iowa Department of Transportation have been pre-treating elevated surfaces on the interstate to help prevent ice buildups, Albers urged those who will be driving to slow down and plan for increased travel times to reach their destinations.
Albers said those involved in an accident in which there are no injuries are asked to drive their vehicles out of the traveled portion of the road and call police.
If vehicles cannot be moved, turn on the vehicle’s hazard flashers and call 911.
“Again, the Council Bluffs Police Department would encourage those taking to the roads for the holiday to travel safely and allow added drive time for potential winter driving conditions,” Albers said. “We want people to drive safely and make it to their destinations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.