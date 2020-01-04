A Council Bluffs teenager is expected to recover from injuries suffered in an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Council Bluffs Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was handling a gun he thought was safe when it discharged, hitting the boy in the head.
Sgt. Brandon Danielson said the teen obtained the gun last week and was playing around with it, with some friends.
“He thought that it wouldn’t fire and ended up shooting himself,” Danielson said.
Police Lt. Darren Budd said the teen’s injuries are not life threatening.
Police are listing the incident as an accidental shooting and no charges are expected in the case.
