Blake Scott of Underwood, 5, third from right, and other area kids hike at Hitchcock Nature Center during a 2019 session of Hitchcock's KinderNature summer camp. During the weeklong camp, area kids explored the outdoors, learned about local plants and animals and created nature-themed art.

Join Pottawattamie County Conservation for a summer of fun during the organization’s 2020 Summer Nature Camps. Camps are offered for youth pre-K through ninth grade, with a focus on fostering an understanding and appreciation of Iowa’s unique environment.

Campers will experience traditional summer camp games, outdoor adventures and skill building activities during these immersive, hands-on camps.

Campers age 3 to 5: $15 per camper per camp:

Wildlings: Feisty frogs — June 15

Wildlings: Rockin’ reptiles — June 16

Wildlings: Busy bugs — June 17

Wildlings: Furry friends — June 18

Wildlings: Brilliant birds — June 19

Campers entering first and second grade ($75 per camper):

Wild Ones at Hitchcock Nature Center — June 30 through July 2

Wild Ones at Arrowhead Park — July 28 through July 30

Campers entering third and fourth grade ($75 per camper):

Wild Seekers at Hitchcock Nature Center — July 7 through July 9

Wild Seekers at Arrowhead Park — July 21 through 23

Campers entering fifth and sixth grade ($75 per camper):

Wild Wanderers at Hitchcock Nature Center — July 14 through July 16

Wild Wanderers at Arrowhead Park — Aug. 4 through Aug. 6

Campers entering seventh, eighth and ninth grade ($100 per camper):

Into the Wild — June 23 through June 25

Go to pottcoconservation.com for more information on each of our 2020 Summer Nature Camps and to register online.

