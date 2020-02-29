Join Pottawattamie County Conservation for a summer of fun during the organization’s 2020 Summer Nature Camps. Camps are offered for youth pre-K through ninth grade, with a focus on fostering an understanding and appreciation of Iowa’s unique environment.
Campers will experience traditional summer camp games, outdoor adventures and skill building activities during these immersive, hands-on camps.
Campers age 3 to 5: $15 per camper per camp:
Wildlings: Feisty frogs — June 15
Wildlings: Rockin’ reptiles — June 16
Wildlings: Busy bugs — June 17
Wildlings: Furry friends — June 18
Wildlings: Brilliant birds — June 19
Campers entering first and second grade ($75 per camper):
Wild Ones at Hitchcock Nature Center — June 30 through July 2
Wild Ones at Arrowhead Park — July 28 through July 30
Campers entering third and fourth grade ($75 per camper):
Wild Seekers at Hitchcock Nature Center — July 7 through July 9
Wild Seekers at Arrowhead Park — July 21 through 23
Campers entering fifth and sixth grade ($75 per camper):
Wild Wanderers at Hitchcock Nature Center — July 14 through July 16
Wild Wanderers at Arrowhead Park — Aug. 4 through Aug. 6
Campers entering seventh, eighth and ninth grade ($100 per camper):
Into the Wild — June 23 through June 25
Go to pottcoconservation.com for more information on each of our 2020 Summer Nature Camps and to register online.
