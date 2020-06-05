Pottawattamie County Supervisors voted to approve contract agreements with the county’s detention officers and with the county’s deputy sheriffs at their most recent meeting.
Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize Board Chairman Justin Schultz to sign one-year contracts with the General Drivers and Helpers Union Local No. 554 Affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents the Sheriff’s Office detention officers; and with the Pottawattamie County Deputies Association, which represents the Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Both contracts cover the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and call for across-the-board 3% salary increases. The two contracts approved Tuesday are the final county employee contracts to be approved for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.