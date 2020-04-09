Following a March 31 public hearing that drew no objections or comments from the public, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the county’s budget proposal — a document that calls for no changes in the county or rural property tax levies — for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The proposed budget calls for a county tax levy of $8.09573 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The rural basic services levy, applied to rural citizens for rural services, will remain at $3.36948 per $1,000 of taxable valuation in addition to the county tax levy. The total rural tax levy stands at $11.46521 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
Cash reserves in the county’s general funds are estimated to total $29,624,617, a decrease of about $200,000 from the estimated cash reserve at the end of the current fiscal year.
While the county maintains a healthy cash reserve, unanticipated expenses incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and potential flood costs could eat into the anticipated cash carryover from the current fiscal year.
County revenues in the new budget are projected at $81,641,128, up from $78,354,497 for the current fiscal year. Anticipated expenditures next year are listed as $90,604,448, up from $83,777, 608 for the current fiscal year.
What appears to be “deficit spending “ is a result of the county spending money — revenue — that was collected during the current fiscal year — in some cases even earlier — during the coming fiscal year.
The budget proposal includes 3.5% salary increases for the county attorney, sheriff, auditor, recorder and treasurer. Although the compensation board had recommended a 3.5% increase for supervisors, the board voted to reduce supervisors’ salary increase to 3%, the same increase that non-elected county employees will receive.
The supervisors’ action will increase County Attorney Matt Wilber’s salary from $138,637 to $143,489; Sheriff Jeff Danker’s salary from $132,761 to $137,407; and the salaries of Auditor Melvyn Houser, Recorder Mark Brandenburg and Treasurer Lea Voss from $85,372 to $88,360.
