The burn ban issued March 4 for Pottawattamie County has been lifted.
Additionally, burn bans in Harrison and Muscatine Counties have also been lifted, according to the Iowa State Fire Marshal.
Dry conditions caused Red Flag Warnings early March that indicated dead and drying vegetation could easily start fire. Mostly due to controlled fires lit by property owners, wildfires can quickly spread and pose a threat to life and property.
During bans, it is advised not to throw cigarettes from moving vehicles, burn yard waste or tree debris or conduct any form of open burning.
— Susan Payne
