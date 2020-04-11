Today is Sgt. Brett M. Maher Day in Pottawattamie County.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Thursday to honor Maher, who died at the age of 31 on April 11, 2011, in Paktya province, Afghanistan, while on a patrol mission with the 168th Infantry of the Iowa National Guard.
“Every year many veterans gather at Brent’s grave site to pay their respects. Most times it becomes somewhat of an event, because of the large number of veterans and family members that come,” Board Chairman Justin Schultz said Friday. “Given the situation with the coronavirus, fellow veterans that served with Brent brought the idea to (Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Director) Nick Jedlicka to recognize him through dedicating the anniversary of his death. Nick brought the idea to Supervisor Tim Wichman and Tim asked me to put it on the agenda.”
Maher served in the U.S. Navy from June 1998 through October 2005, and joined the Iowa National Guard in May 2007. He was eventually transferred to the 168th Infantry and was living in Council Bluffs at the time of his death. He was born in Hamburg.
Maher was in the gunner’s turret of his team’s armored vehicle as a convoy of soldiers from Bravo Company, of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, embarked on a combat patrol mission in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province, not far from the Pakistan border. Schultz and Jedlicka were in the vehicle, serving alongside him.
Maher was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant, and earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
“Naturally, this is a sensitive thing for me, so I think it is great that some of my fellow soldiers brought this to the county to honor him,” Schultz said. “I also recognize that there are many other service members who have lost their lives fighting for our country, some that I have known growing up, so I think it’s important that we use this example as an opportunity to set the stage for the others.”
Supervisor Scott Belt said that going forward, the county Veterans Commission should approve recommendations for honoring military members in the future during discussion before the vote.
“I think that’s why we have a Veterans Commission,” Belt said.
The board said it will ask Jedlicka to work on a formal process for use to recognize other fallen military members. Schultz said the application process would be easily accessible to the public.
At the board meeting, Schultz cautioned against any large celebrations honoring Maher.
“Be mindful of social distancing, the measures we’re supposed to have in place, so we can not continue to spread,” he said at the meeting. “If celebrations delayed to another date, that’s warranted.”
