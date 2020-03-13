The Pottawattamie County GOP and Democratic Party county conventions have been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
The GOP convention was scheduled for Saturday but will now be held at a later date, according to party Chair Charlie Johnson.
Johnson said the party will notify central committee members, delegates and alternate delegates as soon as the part has a new date and plan.
The state Republican Party is leaving it up to individual parties whether to hold a convention.
"After consulting with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office, the Republican Party of Iowa has decided to move forward and hold our county conventions," the party said on its website.
The party is evaluating plans for district and state conventions on April 25 and June 13, respectively.
The Pottawattamie County Democratic Party county convention scheduled for March 21 is also postponed -- along with Democratic county conventions across the state.
“Today, the Iowa Democratic Party is announcing it will postpone county conventions to a future date to be determined. After extensive consultation with county chairs, the state central committee, party leaders and public health officials, we have come to the determination that the spreading coronavirus poses a risk that outweighs a temporary delay in moving the caucus-to-convention process forward," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith said in a statement. "This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right decision. By their design, caucuses are gatherings built around a sense of community, and throughout every step, we have worked to ensure the process is safe and accessible for every Iowan. However, Iowa Democrats should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health, and concerns for the wellbeing of our delegates, thousands of volunteers, workers at convention venues, and the public come first."
The Democrats said district and state convention planning will proceed as scheduled. Those conventions are set to be held on April 25 and June 13, respectively, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.