Pottawattamie County Public Health and its partners have launched a new website to communicate information regarding COVID‐19 (coronavirus) with residents, schools and other allied partners.
Pottawattamie County Public Health is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management and other partners to monitor the situation with COVID‐19, according to officials.
“We will keep the public informed of safety measures and needed public response efforts through this website and the local media,” Maria Sieck, Pottawattamie County public health administrator, said in a release from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.
The website will host information, including current state and local status; preparedness information for the public, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities; and response actions being taken by local officials.
Officials underscored that, at this time, the risk to the general public remains low. However, it is highly encouraged that residents take proactive steps to prepare themselves and their families for the possible spread of the coronavirus.
To help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases such as the coronavirus or influenza, continue to use everyday preventive actions such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and staying home when you are sick.
For updated coronavirus information, residents are encouraged to visit pcema-ia.org and click on the COVID‐19 icon.
In a related announcement, the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday requested Iowans returning from a country where novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days following their return.
Areas in this travel notice currently include China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Individuals returning from affected areas are asked to stay home and monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if they become ill and need to seek medical care, they should call ahead to their doctor’s office and inform them of their recent travel.
“We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19,” Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a release. “The department urges employers to work with staff to consider flexible leave policies and teleworking options.”
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa; however, experts predict there will eventually be community spread, according to IDPH. The proactive actions announced today by the department can help delay and/or control this potential spread.
Echoing the suggestions from local officials, IDPH officials said there are things all Iowans can do to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Contain germs by staying home when ill.
Residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family.
Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow IDPH on Facebook (@IowaDepartmentofPublicHealth) and Twitter (@IAPublicHealth).
