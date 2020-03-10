The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department and partners will activate a call center for residents with questions regarding coronavirus on Wednesday.
The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the county said Tuesday night.
Call center numbers are 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
Outside of the county call center hours, questions can be directed to the United Way’s 2-1-1 resource hotline.
For more information on coronavirus go to pcema-ia.org or idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.