Pottawattaie County Planning Director Matt Wyant, second from left, responds to a question duiring a press conference Monday afternoon at which county officials said they have learned a Council Bluffs woman has tested positive for COVID-19. Listening are, from left, Pottawattamie Cunty Supervisor Justin Schultz, Pottawattamie County Treasurer Lea Voss and Public Health Nurse Maria Sieck.

 Staff photo/Jon Leu

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department and partners will activate a call center for residents with questions regarding coronavirus on Wednesday.

The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the county said Tuesday night.

Call center numbers are 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.

Outside of the county call center hours, questions can be directed to the United Way’s 2-1-1 resource hotline.

For more information on coronavirus go to pcema-ia.org or idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

