A day after news of the first case of novel coronavirus in Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County Public Health officials say there is no risk of exposure to the virus at the Panera Bread in Council Bluffs.
On Monday, officials confirmed that the Council Bluffs patient works at Panera. The restaurant closed Saturday afternoon for a deep cleaning and remained closed until Tuesday.
County public health officials said the department is fielding numerous questions about possible exposure. The department said there are no Iowa Department of Public Health or Pottawattamie County Public Health recommendations for customers at the local or other Panera locations in Iowa to self-monitor or self-quarantine.
The Council Bluffs coronavirus patient is a woman age 41-60 who had traveled to California recently. County officials were informed of a possible patient on Saturday. After an initial inconclusive test, the patient tested positive on Monday.
The woman had worked since her return from California.
In a release, the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department said, "There is no risk of COVID-19 exposure to the general public at Panera Bread, Council Bluffs."
Tuesday afternoon county Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees the Public Health Department, said the Iowa Department of Public Health and Panera tracked the woman's movements through the store.
"The department always strives to balance confidentiality with information needed by the public. In this case, our epidemiologists and local public health have been in contact with the individual, have done extensive interviews and have concluded there is no risk to the general public from this case," Polly Carver-Kimm with the Iowa Department of Public Health said in an email to the Nonpareil. "If that were to change, IDPH and local public health officials would provide information to protect the public's health."
Wyant said he did not have details on if the woman interacted with customers or handled food. Asked in an initial email, Carver-Kimm did not answer the question and attempts to reach her for a follow-up weren't immediately successful.
Wyant said he was not part of the investigation into the woman's movements at Panera but is comfortable with the findings. He credited Panera as "a great partner" on the case, mentioning the business has been proactive in working to ensure public safety.
Wyant did not release information on when the woman last worked or when she returned from California. He said the woman had limited interactions in the community and did not attend any large events before going to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with symptoms on Saturday.
Wyant said he would not release additional timeline details regarding the woman out of fear that it would identify her.
"We're a small community," Wyant said. "If we release any more information, it would identify her."
After going to the hospital, the woman went home to self-quarantine. As of Tuesday, she remains at home in stable condition, Wyant said.
Regarding classifying the case as a "presumptive positive," county public health officials said they expect the Centers for Disease Control to confirm the positive result within the week, if not sooner. But that's simply a matter of semantics -- local officials are treating the case as a positive.
In the release, officials reiterated the hygiene best practices to thwart not only coronavirus, but also the flu and other maladies, encouraging community members to:
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or upper arm.
• Contain germs by staying home when ill.
More information is available at pcema-ia.org.
