Pottawattamie County Recorder Mark Brandenburg’s idea to provide a new service for area residents has turned out to be a profitable venture for the county. It has also sped up the process of obtaining a passport.
For a number of years, the only place to get a passport in Council Bluffs was the Post Office — and getting a passport there required an appointment. Appointments at the Post Office were often backed up for weeks.
Brandenburg thought there might be a better way and enlisted the help of U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa. It took nearly a year for the recorder’s office to be approved to issue passports.
The initial investment was approximately $4,000 — money used to purchase a camera to take passport photos and a printer to print the necessary photos. No new employees were hired to provide the passport service, with existing employees trained to complete the task.
Since Brandenburg began taking applications for passports on April 1, 2016, his office has helped 7,136 passport customers.
To date, the office has collected $210,985 in processing fees and $92,635 in photo fees for a total county revenue of slightly more than $301,000 added to the county’s general fund. The county also collected $772,904 for passports that was forwarded to the U.S. State Department.
In the current fiscal year, the office has helped 782 passport customers, generating $36,445 in processing and photo fees for the county’s general fund.
Since beginning the passport program nearly four years ago, Brandenburg has spent an additional $1,500 for a second, backup, camera for the passport office. Annual costs for printing supplies are approximately $1,000, he said.
Although appointments can be made to get a passport at the recorder’s office, they are not necessary. Those wishing to obtain a passport can simply go to the recorder’s office on the second floor of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse and tell a clerk they wish to apply for a passport.
Application forms can be obtained from the recorder’s office and filled out. For those wishing to fill out the necessary forms prior to going to the recorder’s office, they are available at the U.S. Department of State website, travel.state.gov.
Brandenburg said the forms available from the State Department can be filled out online, and the completed form can be printed.
“For those who fill out the forms before coming to our office, the entire process here takes between five and 10 minutes,” he said. “Those who get the forms here and fill them out at the office can expect the process will take 20 minutes or less.”
Brandenburg said that while passports are still available from at least one Omaha Post Office location, the Council Bluffs Post Office stopped issuing passports when it was moved to the current Mall of the Bluffs location.
For southwest Iowans, passports are also currently available at the Harrison County Recorder’s Office and the Fremont County Auditor’s Office as well as at the Environmental Health Group in Shelby County.
The current cost for a passport is $160, which includes $110 for the passport book, a $35 processing fee retained by the county and a $15 photo fee.
Passports are normally mailed back from the State Department within four to six weeks, Brandenburg said. The State Department also offers an “expedited” service for an additional $60 that will see passports mailed back with two weeks.
Passport books are required for air travel to any foreign country. For those traveling only to Canada or Mexico and only by land or by sea, a plastic card that can be carried in a wallet is available for $30.
Payment for passport services must be by personal check or money order. The U.S. Department of State does not take cash, debit or credit cards, Brandenburg said.
Those applying for a passport should bring two checks, one for $110 for the State Department passport book and one for $60 for the county’s processing fee and photo.
Applicants must show a birth certificate and a government-issued photo ID. Those from another state must show an additional ID, though that can be their name on a credit card, Brandenburg said.
He said that hours for passports at his office are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
