Pottawattamie County reported 49 COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday, bringing the number of cases the county public health department is tracking to 412.
Of the new cases, two individuals are from Oakland, one each is from Carter Lake, Crescent, Neola and Underwood and the rest are from Council Bluffs. Two of the new cases are epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between June 1 and June 7.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who've had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have been tested.
Monday's positive case count is among the highest since the pandemic began.
"One of our highest days for sure," said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health.
Wyant noted more than half of that total were from the Council Bluffs TestIowa site. Across the Missouri River, Douglas County has seen numbers dip from recent highs but case counts remain on par with May reports.
"It really is helping out pointing out the virus in our community," Wyant said of increased testing in the metro area. "Hopefully it will reaffirm to everybody about taking those proper precautions we've been saying from the beginning. I know we've been in this for the long haul, but it's important to stay the course."
Wyant reiterated COVID-19 guidance: "When you're going into stores, whether they require it or not, the best practice is to wear a mask. Use hand sanitizer as much as you can" and practice social distancing.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said 226 individuals have recovered in the county, while four are hospitalized and 164 are self-isolating. Based on contact tracing investigations, the department said 109 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
According to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, 371 Pottawattamie County residents have tested positive for the disease out of 4,657 tests, for a positive rate of 8%.
The department said: "COVID-19 is spreading in our communities. Individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
A TestIowa has opened in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center. Anyone wanting to be tested must first complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Montgomery County has reported two COVID-19 deaths, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Mills County reported an additional positive case on Monday, bringing the county total to 21. The new case is a resident 19 to 40 years old and was the result of community spread, Mills County Public Health said.
There are two new Test Iowa sites open or soon to open in the region. A site opened at the Clarinda Regional Health Center in Page County on June 3.
A site at the St. Anthony Clinic in Denison in Crawford County will open on Wednesday. The state website reported Monday that there have been 575 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,236 tested in Crawford County. Denison is home to multiple meatpacking plants, which have been hit hard by coronavirus throughout the state and country.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 371 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 412, including epi-linked cases), 226 recoveries (per the county), 4,657 tests, 8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 21 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,363 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 27 cases, 22 recoveries, 588 tests, 4.6%
Cass County — 13 cases, 11 recoveries, 507 tests, 2.6%
Shelby County — 38 cases, 34 recoveries, 430 tests, 8.8%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 429 tests, 2.1%, two deaths
Monona County — 27 cases, 19 recoveries, 448 tests, 6%
Crawford County — 575 cases, 345 recoveries, 2,236 tests, 25.7%
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 743 tests, 2.2%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 215 tests, 1.9%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were seven patients hospitalized with four in intensive care.
The region has 195 inpatient beds available, 28 intensive care beds available and 63 ventilators available. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, when it will cease operations. The hotline is available at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— The Denison Bulletin Review and Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
