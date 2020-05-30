An eighth Pottawattamie County resident has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death Friday afternoon, along with 12 additional cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The department said the Council Bluffs woman that died was 81 or older and had pre-existing medical conditions.
The 12 new cases are all Council Bluffs residents, the department said. Six of the cases are 18 to 40 years old, two are 41 to 60, three are 61 to 80 and one 81 or older. They were tested between May 23 and May 27.
There have been 272 positive cases in the county out of 2,915 tests, with the positive rate increasing from Thursday to 9.3%.
There have been an additional six recoveries in the county, for a total of 152. Currently, seven individuals are hospitalized and 99 individuals are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said that based on contact tracing investigations, a total of 79 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
Statewide, data at coronavirus.iowa.gov indicated 372 additional positive cases statewide, putting the total at 18,956. There have been 147,768 tests in the state and the percentage of positive tests dropped slightly from Thursday to Friday — 13 to 12.8%.
A number of Council Bluffs bars reopened on Thursday. Additional opening of the state economy will continue on Monday.
Under an emergency proclamation, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that casinos, outdoor amphitheaters, amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades, race tracks, skating rinks and outdoor playgrounds can reopen June 1.
Lake Manawa beach announced on Facebook Friday that the beach would open on Monday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford County reported 11 new cases, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Page and Harrison Counties both reported two new cases, according to the health departments in the county. Cass and Shelby Counties reported an additional case, according to the state site.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 272 cases, 152 recoveries, 2,915 tests, 9.3% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 16 cases, 13 recoveries, 1,189 tests, 1.3%
Harrison County — 21 cases, 17 recoveries, 421 tests, 5%
Cass County — 12 cases, nine recoveries, 366 tests, 3.3%
Shelby County — 35 cases, 30 recoveries, 301 tests, 11.1%
Montgomery County — six cases, five recoveries, 306 tests, 2%
Monona County — 24 cases, 16 recoveries, 363 tests, 6.6%
Crawford County — 500 cases, 303 recoveries, 1,861 tests, 26.9%
Page County — 13 cases, 10 recoveries, 530 tests, 2.1%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 130 tests, 3.1%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are nine patients hospitalized, all of which are in intensive care.
The region has 200 inpatient beds available, 26 intensive care beds available and 66 ventilators available. Five hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Tyson to temporarily close Iowa pork plant after outbreak
Tyson Foods has announced it will temporarily close a northwestern Iowa pork plant a day after state health officials revealed that 555 of its more than 2,500 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The company made the announcement late Thursday in a news release that it would shutter its Storm Lake plant over the next two days and stay closed while the plant underwent deep cleaning and sanitation next week.
“When operations resume, team members at Tyson’s Storm Lake facility will continue to have access to additional testing, daily clinical symptom screenings, nurse practitioners and enhanced education through Matrix Medical which has a mobile unit onsite,” Tyson said in a written statement Thursday.
Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, had 701 positive cases as of Thursday, or 3,527 cases per 100,000 people — the largest concentration of cases in Iowa.
Meat processing plants across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and Tyson has temporarily closed several plants in Iowa, Nebraska and other states in recent weeks.
Panel says virus reduced $360M from next year’s state budget
State budget experts said Friday that Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature will have about $360 million less to use for next year’s budget than earlier expected.
The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference, a group of three people responsible for estimating state revenue, set lower expectations for this year and next after debating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They agreed efforts to fight the virus had cut into tax revenues but they differed on the severity.
Reynolds and legislative leaders had asked the group to meet and reassess the state’s economic situation.
The group lowered the state revenue estimate for the current year, which ends on June 30, by $150 million to $7.94 billion.
For next year, the group estimated there will be $7.88 billion to work with, about $360 million less a March estimate. The Legislature will resume its session next week.
Earlier Friday, Reynolds said she would allocate $700 million of the state’s federal coronavirus emergency relief money to programs that will help farmers, businesses, homeowners, renters and local governments.
Reynolds said Iowa has received $1.25 billion in federal funding and she will hold $550 million to cover unforeseen coronavirus pandemic expenses and to support the state’s unemployment trust fund.
Of the $700 million she will allocate, Reynolds said $215 million would be spent on a small business relief program that has already helped 4,000 small businesses. Additional funds will help renters and homeowners who haven’t made house payments from being evicted or foreclosed upon, and other money will go to help food banks.
Another $100 million will help farmers, including money for the ethanol industry and to offset the costs of euthanizing livestock that cannot be processed by meatpacking plants.
Reynolds will allocate $125 million to cities and counties to help, $50 million for rural health care providers and $85 million for rural broadband expansion to support Iowans working from home and using remote video learning and health services.
The remaining $125 million will be used for the state’s pandemic response, including purchase of masks and other protective equipment, and to pay state overtime.
State health data indicates 18 additional deaths and 325 new positive cases as of Friday afternoon. Iowa has now had 522 deaths and 18,898 known positive cases.
