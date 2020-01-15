Longtime Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker announced Tuesday morning that he will not seek another term as sheriff.
After his current term -- the seventh -- ends, Danker will have served as the county sheriff for 28 years. He first began working in the sheriff's office 43 years ago and was elected sheriff in 1992. He officially took office in January 1993.
"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County for the last 43 years, when this term is done," Danker said in a statement. "I have been very blessed as Sheriff to have outstanding and professional staff in all areas of the Sheriff's Office who have worked as a team to provide public safety to the citizens of Pottawattamie County."
— This story is developing.
