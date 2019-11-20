Pottawattamie County Sports & Family Chiropractic are welcoming the community to stop by at their new Council Bluffs location, inside Strada Healthcare at 928 Valley View Dr.
The open house is today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Pottawattamie County Sports & Family Chiropractic opened their first location in Oakland in 2016 and expanded, adding an office in the Bluffs earlier this year, according to the company’s Facebook page.
Services include active release techniques, chiropractic adjustments/manipulation, class IV laser therapy, cupping therapy, dry needling, sports physicals and more.
The open house will include snacks, drinks, door prizes, a raffle and samples from Beautycounter and DoTerra, according to the event page on Facebook. The raffle prizes, free session of laser therapy, cupping therapy or trigger point dry needling, will be given to one or more winners depending on the number of attendees.
Safe personal care items will be available for sale.
The open house is a family friendly event, anyone is welcome to attend.
