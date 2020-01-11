The Pottawattamie County Commission of Veteran Affairs held their regular monthly meeting Thursday morning, reviewing December’s activities at the VA office in Council Bluffs.
While reviewing December’s output, it was noted 792 veterans were assisted. That included veterans that called in, as well as assistance with clothing, food pantry items, federal benefits, head markers or grave stones, veteran license plates and more.
This number was lower than typical, said Nick Jedlicka, director of Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs.
“That was a little bit low, and I think that was due to the holidays and people traveling,” he said.
During the meeting, the commission members talked about how to reach more of the veterans in Pottawattamie.
“Our outreach plan is to get us out in the community more to find them so they can get their benefits and entitlements,” Jedlicka said.
The office is also trying to improve by requesting resources for a flag retirement box for veteran’s. It would be an area for flags to be stored safely until the American Legion could dispose of them.
Kyle McGlade, a local representative for Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, spoke on an upcoming program. It’s estimated around March, students will be given the opportunity to interview veterans for the Library of Congress.
Students would be trained beforehand to help them interview. More information on this will be released in the future.
A closed session was held near the end of the meeting for the committee to go over veteran’s financial requests for the VA.
These monthly meetings are open to veterans and the public. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Affairs building, 623 Sixth Ave.
