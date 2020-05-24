The nonprofit fundraiser Pottawattamie Gives had a record breaking year raising $811,021.
In 2019, the benefit raised $591,862, showing a difference of over $200,000 donated to the 109 nonprofits serving Pottawattamie County.
“This day of giving is a metro area-wide celebration of the good work our essential nonprofit organizations do and the impact they create,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. “The generosity of our community is truly shining through, and we at the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation want to thank everyone for coming out in full-force to support our nonprofits.”
Throughout Wednesday, nonprofits could win $1,000 hourly prizes that were donated by generous community members and businesses.
Those who won prizes included: Trailblazers of the Heartland; Midlands Humane Society; Habitat for Humanity; Immigrant Legal Center; The 712 Initiative; New Visions Homeless Services; Southwest Iowa Impact Fund; Iowa Legal Aid; Pottawattamie County Trails Association; Iowa School for the Deaf Foundation; Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund; and Catnip and Trails Rescue, Inc.
With an overall increase in funds, many nonprofits like Centro Latino of Council Bluffs, Children’s Square, U.S.A. and Iowa Western Community College Foundation saw an increase in donations.
“At Iowa Western Community College, we are focused on providing an innovative and engaging learning experience for our students,” said Molly Noon, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Iowa Western Community College. “We are truly grateful to our alumni, staff and community supporters for their tremendous generosity this year.”
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation also saw new and returning donors this year. The number of donors was more than the foundation had seen since 2017, said Bridgette Watson, director of development for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.
“We were very happy and excited to see the community come together,” Watson said. “We are very thankful for everyone’s support during these unique times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.