A California man is in custody after authorities found 1,500 pounds of marijuana in his truck.
The Council Bluffs Police Department found the suspected marijuana in 61 cardboard boxes when they stopped a yellow Penske box truck for speeding on eastbound Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.
Street value of the marijuana was estimated at $4.5 million, according to police.
A Council Bluffs Police dog searched for narcotics while the citation was issued and alerted officers to the marijuana.
Police arrested the driver, Dmitry Borisov, 35, of Los Angeles on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver-marijuana over 100 kilograms and under 1,000 kilograms, prohibited acts, tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
