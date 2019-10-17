Several local, state and federal agencies and organizations are partnering for the National Drug Take Back Day — Operation Medicine Cabinet — on Oct. 26.
Area residents can drop off expired or unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications for safe disposal.
In Council Bluffs, the drop off location will be at the Walgreens store at 535 E. Broadway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off will be located on the west side next to the drive-through lane.
The event is being sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Council Bluffs Police Department, Walgreens, the city of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, PMP-Prevention Means Progress, Promise Partners, Heartland Family Services, Trailblazers of the Heartland, Hospice of Southwest Iowa, Iowa State University Extension Catholic Charities and Youth Emergency Services.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a national program coordinated by the United States Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The purpose is to provide a safe, convenient and anonymous way to dispose of unused prescription drugs.
During the National Drug Take Back Day last October, the DEA organized 5,839 collection sites and collected more than 900,000 pounds of prescription medicine nationwide. That’s more than 457 tons of drugs that were diverted from theft, misuse and polluting the environment. Since the first national collection in 2010, the DEA has collected nearly 11 million pounds.
During the Iowa event held last October, 88 law enforcement officers aided by volunteers worked at 128 collection sites throughout the state and collected 10,444 pounds of unused prescription drugs. More than 123,500 pounds of unused drugs have been collected in Iowa since the beginning of the program.
