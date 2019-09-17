Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar visited Council Bluffs for her office opening at 136 S. Main St. Sunday.
Over 70 individuals attended the opening, including former state representative and Pottawattamie County Democrat Chair Linda Nelson. The event lasted from 3 to 4 p.m. with refreshments and talks about “her optimistic economic agenda and her record of helping Democrats win up and down the ballot,” according to the event description.
The office had been fully functional beforehand, although they waited for Klobuchar for the opening.
This was part of a larger “day of action” where offices were opened in Polk and Pottawattamie Counties.
