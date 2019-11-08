Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet will return to southwest Iowa on Saturday.
Bennet will host a meet and greet with Pottawattamie County residents at 1 p.m. in Minden on Saturday. The event will be held at 112 Fifth St. and is open to the public, according to his campaign.
Bennet is the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He has a background in business and a law degree from Yale. He was appointed to his senate seat when his predecessor, Ken Salazar, was tapped by the Obama administration to be Secretary of Interior.
Bennet also served as chief of staff for former Colorado governor and recent presidential candidate John Hickenlooper during Hickenlooper’s stint as Denver’s mayor. Hickenlooper has since dropped out of the race.
