Biden promises to end 'forever wars' as president

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at The Graduate Center at CUNY, Thursday July 11, 2019, in New York.

 Bebeto Matthews

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Iowa, where he will visit multiple cities, including Council Bluffs and Manning.

Biden is expected to speak on his vision for America and will listen to voters’ concerns and ideas at meetings open to the public.

He will be at the Grass Wagon, 1110 S. 29 St., Wednesday. People who wish to attend can RSVP online at Mobilize.us.

Doors at the chosen location will open at 10:30 a.m. with the event to begin at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, Biden will speak in Manning at the Leet-Hassler Farmstead at 12196 311th St.

The doors will open at 10:45 a.m. with the speech to start at 11:15 a.m.

Other areas Biden will visit include Des Moines and Waukee Monday, along with Le Mars and Sioux City Tuesday.

