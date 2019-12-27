Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will return to Council Bluffs Saturday.
She will speak at Studio Bliss Yoga at 427 E. Kanesville Blvd. from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Her website describes her campaign as an “agenda for a politics of conscience, in which we will harness the power of American decency in service to the healing of our country."
The event is free and open to the public.
To RSVP go to mobilize.us/marianne2020/event/179568.
