The presidential election, food and free beer brought more than 40 people to listen to presidential candidate Tom Steyer speak Tuesday night at Barley’s.
School board candidate Jill Shudak introduced Steyer. The two met last week in Des Moines, Steyer said.
“It’s really nice to be here tonight,” Steyer said. “I had been hearing the issues you guys have had with flooding, and (Shudak) asked ‘was I interested in coming to Council Bluffs,’ and I said ‘I was incredibly interested in coming to Council Bluffs and seeing first hand what’s coming up.’”
Throughout his speech, Steyer focused on two points: taking back the government, and stabilizing the environment.
He asked attendees about their experience with the flooding and spoke on his stance on global warming.
“I started 10 years ago, taking on the oil companies of California who were trying to repeal our progressive energy bills,” said Steyer. “I’ve beaten tobacco companies 17 times in a row. I closed a billion dollar tax loophole and gave it to public schools.”
Steyer spoke on previous work such as calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached two years ago and getting younger individuals to vote.
“If the American people decide we’re going to impeach this guy and we’re going to get our government back, we’re going to do it all, and that’s what I believe in,” he said.
Steyer was a teenager when his father prosecuted Nazis after WWII. He said similarly now, “when you see something really wrong, you fight it.”
This “fight” was mentioned on different levels, from the environment and getting renewable energy, climate change, elections, education and healthcare.
“(The government) is not working for normal citizens or giving us anything we really want as far as health care, education, a living wage, or clean air or clean water. (Corporations) won’t let us do it,” he said.
However, more people getting out to vote, including young voters, is one way Americans can start enacting change, Steyer said.
“We believe young people, the largest demographic in the United States, voted at half of the rate as other Americans,” Steyer said. “When they turn out everything changes.
Steyer remained at Barley’s after the event to speak and take photos with attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.