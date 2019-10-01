Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will stop in Council Bluffs today at Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Steyer is scheduled to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m.
An event description on Steyer’s official website stated he “left his successful investing business seven years ago to give his own money and all his time and energy to fighting for progressive causes.”
Forbes listed Steyer as worth $1.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2019.
According to his website, he’s fought for causes that include: registering more young voters and voters of color, fighting climate change and working for racial justice.
Council Bluffs is one of multiple stops where he’ll tour flood damage in western Iowa and speak to Iowans Tuesday and Wednesday.
Steyer plans to speak on topics, including: mental health, healthcare, climate change, the impeachment as well as listen to citizens concerns.
The Bluffs is the only stop scheduled Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Steyer is scheduled to stop in: Sioux City from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St.; Storm Lake from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. at Better Day Coffee, 518 Lake Ave.; and Manilla from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan and Patti Muhbauer Farm, 3316 370th St.
The Council Bluffs event is free and open to the public; although, it is recommended to RSVP at bit.ly/2nUxpSz as space is limited.
