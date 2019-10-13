Though the event is still nearly two weeks away, Savannah Greer and her family are already looking forward to this year’s Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk.
The walk, sponsored by the Southwest Iowa Down Syndrome Parent Group, will be held Oct. 26 at the Lied Multipurpose Center at Iowa School for the Deaf, 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the walk set to begin at 10.
This fall Savannah, who will be 6 next month, started kindergarten at Harlan Community Primary School. Music and P.E. are her favorites, but she also like doing partner math. Her big accomplishment recently is learning to count to 10, and she’s also working hard to learn to write her name.
All of the kids at Harlan Community Primary School have been very accepting of Savannah, her mother said.
Savannah’s mother, Sarah, said Savannah was born four weeks premature with an open heart valve that closed a few days after birth. She’s been healthy and “on the go” since, her mother was quick to add.
About five hours following her birth, she said hospital officials were 99% sure that Savannah had Down Syndrome, which was then confirmed by a blood test.
“The day after Savannah was born, they told us she had a hole in her heart. Down Syndrome suddenly became secondary in our minds,” he mother said. “The hole in her heart closed on its own. She started therapy when she was one and has been on the go since.”
Sarah said Savannah’s diagnosis after her birth was overwhelming and handled poorly on the doctor’s part. For that reason, Sarah and her husband, Kelly, an IT specialist for Pottawattamie County, have become Hope Advocates through Hope Story, an organization that seeks to match every OB/GYN with a family raising a child with Down Syndrome as a resource to families who’ve just received their diagnosis.
Savannah has an older sister, Scarlett, 13, who helps take care of her and helps her ride the horses and donkeys —something she loves to do — at her grandparents’ farm. She also enjoys playing with her younger sister, Sophia.
Savannah’s main struggle is speech and communication, her mother said. She’s been receiving speech therapy for four years and also does speech at school. Savannah’s working on speaking in longer sentences and making great progress.
This will be the Greer family’s fourth year at the Southwest Iowa Down Syndrome Buddy Walk. The family did the Omaha walk in 2014 and 2015 before joining the parent group.
In addition to the walk on Oct. 26, The Pancake Man will be there from 10 a.m. to noon serving brunch for $5 per person. T-shirts will be available for $5 while they last. Other activities include bounce houses, DJ Evan Smith, face painting, a silent auction, performances by the Loess Hills Cloggers, a photo booth, fire trucks and a sweet shop.
