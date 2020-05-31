The 2020 Iowa primary election is days away.
Christy Everett with the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office said the office had received about 9,000 absentee ballots as of Friday morning, with about 4,300 left to be mailed in.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, county and state officials have promoted voting by mail as an alternative to going to the polls on election day. In late April, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate sent requests for absentee ballots to every active registered voter in Iowa. The requests included pre-paid postage for return to residents’ respective county auditor’s offices.
Voters must have their ballot postmarked by Monday to be counted. Voters can drop off their ballot to a box at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse as well.
Everett, who runs elections for the the auditor’s office, told the Nonpareil earlier this month she expects vote totals to exceed previous primaries. There are two contested county elections, including the race to replace retiring Sheriff Jeff Danker, a Republican who is not seeking an eighth term.
The last primary with a sheriff’s race, 2016, saw 4,273 (6.9%) votes cast. The county had 13.4% turnout in 2012, with 8,195 votes, when Danker faced challenger Jon Hitchcock, an Iowa State Patrol trooper in one of the few contested races during Danker’s tenure.
Turnout will “be above any primary in the 12 years I’ve been here,” Everett said earlier this month.
“A lot of the numbers we’re seeing, they’re taking advantage of voting from home,” she said.
Three Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office members are running to be the Republican nominee for sheriff: Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose, Deputy Danielle Bentzinger and Lt. Andy Brown.
There is no Democrat in the race.
There are two Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors seats available. Supervisor Tim Wichman is running to retain his seat. He’s joined in the Republican primary by Donn Dierks, Adam Houser, Mitchell Kay and Brian Shea.
Two will move on to the November general election.
Democrat Lisa Lima is unopposed in the primary and will move on to the general election.
There are no contested primaries for local state House and Senate seats.
In U.S. House District 3, former Rep. David Young and Bill Schafer face off in the Republican primary.
Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods are running the Democratic nomination to face Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the general election.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Everett said the county will have five polling sites. In Council Bluffs, precincts 6 through 10a, 11, 12, 13, and Garner Township will vote at Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham St. Precincts 10b, 19, 20, 21, Lewis Township 1, Lewis Township 2 and Treynor will vote at Lewis Central Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd.
Council Bluffs precincts 1 through 5 and 14 through 18, along with Carter Lake precincts 1 and 2, will vote at Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 W. Broadway.
Oakland City Hall, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, will host the Oakland, Avoca, Carson, Hancock, Macedonia, Walnut and Grove, Lincoln, Wright, Center and Waveland Townships.
Underwood Middle School, 601 Third St., will host Underwood, Crescent, McClelland, Minden, Neola and Underwood voters.
Everett said only five to 10 voters will be allowed in a polling place at a time. Staff has taken precautions to ensure safety, including face mask and face shield options for poll workers.
“If people are choosing to go on election day, you could see lines, waiting in cars,” she said. “There will be no waiting in the polling place. That’s why we’re encouraging people to vote absentee.”
For more information, go to pottcoelections.org.
