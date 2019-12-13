Proceed with caution: Weather service issues warning on freezing rain

Be careful out there.
Road conditions are icy as freezing rain falls on Council Bluffs and western Pottawattamie County. The National Weather Service has issued a warning about freezing rain, noting the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro is affected, including Interstate 29 in Iowa between mile markers 43 and 66, Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 14 and Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 440 and 454.
Northbound I-29 at Exit 51, Nebraska Avenue, is currently blocked, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic indicates the interstates are slow-moving, with vehicles sliding around. Wrecks have been reported in the area, including at the 1-mile marker of I-80.
The state has 130 salt and brine trucks out on the roadway across the state.
"The freezing rain may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable," the weather service said. "Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly."
Stay with NonpareilOnline.com for more on this developing story.
