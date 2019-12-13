Promise 4 Paws is celebrating the Christmas holiday and its new location at 1025 S. Third St. with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“We moved in almost a year ago and this is the first (Christmas event) we’re having,” said Terri Gach-Mils, volunteer. “So we’re kind of excited about it.”
Volunteers and the 20 senior dogs will attend the event. Promise 4 Paws is the only senior dog sanctuary in the community, according to a press release.
The sanctuary runs entirely on volunteers. They look forward to opening the location to the public and answering questions, Gach-Mils said.
“Since we’re newer to the community, we get a lot of questions on how we adjust having 20 dogs to a home — senior to boot,” she said.
Activities include a tour, a visit with Santa, a hot cocoa bar and snacks. Surprises like senior dogs “decked out” in the Christmas spirit will also make the afternoon more festive.
“It would be good to have people see what we’re about and where their money goes,” Gach-Mils said.
In part of the tradition of Christmas gifts, the sanctuary is hoping for a couple of its own, including items on the sanctuary’s wish list or monetary donations.
Wish list items include food like green beans, rice, canned pumpkin, hot dogs, cheese, pill pockets and marshmallows.
Nonfood items requested include paper towels, dishwasher soap, dish soap, hand soap and HE laundry detergent.
A second request is that more individuals choose to volunteer after the event.
“There’s always somebody there so they’re never alone. We need volunteers, Gach-Mils said. “Volunteers are there 24/7 so we need them for overnights, feeding, cleaning, to sit with the dogs.”
The event is free and open to the public.
