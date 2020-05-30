Protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha on Saturday night to once again demand change and justice in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police.
As a light drizzle fell and police helicopters buzzed overhead, several hundred people gathered on the sidewalks and in the Target parking lot waving American flags, hoisting handmade signs with messages such as, “If you aren’t angry you aren’t paying attention,” and shouting chants like, “George Floyd, say his name” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
Friday night, police fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd at a similar protest that drew an estimated crowd of at least 1,000 people that spilled into the streets.
“As an African American female, being here means standing up for what’s right,” said Sotonye Green. “The list of people whose lives have been ended due to police brutality has grown too long.”
Green didn’t attend Friday night’s protest but said she felt safe so far during Saturday’s demonstration.
At about 6 p.m., police blocked traffic on Dodge Street and advised drivers to avoid the area, though protesters largely remained on the sidewalks or stood in the parking lots of surrounding businesses.
The organizers of one Facebook event for the protest told participants to raise their voices against injustice but stay peaceful.
“Remember, this is not to bring violence to the Omaha area,” they wrote. “We must keep this a peaceful protest and stand up for what is right while doing it the right way.”
By 7 p.m., a few minor stand-offs flared up.
A fight almost broke out between a protester and a man who he said shouted a racist slur. The protester was held back by others in the crowd.
Omaha police said some protesters threw eggs and rocks at officers, even as other protesters implored them not to provoke police. Police handcuffed several protesters on one corner. And three trucks flying “Blue Lives Matter” flags in support of police briefly parked in the Petco parking lot before taking off amid shouts from protesters.
Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger walked through the crowd, without riot gear, talking to protesters.“So far we’ve been pretty fortunate,” he said. “Last night it was peaceful for a long period of time and then it wasn’t peaceful. We had some property damage, a few minor injuries, and we don’t want any of that tonight.“If we can avoid injuries, avoid property damage and people can still practice their free speech, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he continued. “We have a lot of folks in the group also working to keep the peace.”
Similar protests against police brutality have erupted across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death, with some turning destructive or leading to clashes between police and protesters. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
The second day of Omaha demonstrations started about 4 p.m. and quickly grew in size as more protesters descended on one of Omaha’s busiest and most visible intersections.
“No justice, no peace,” the crowd chanted.
Kyle McCandless was at the protest Friday and returned again.
“Yeah, it got a little hectic and turned into a crazy riot, but keeping your distance and peacefully protesting, we should be good,” he said Saturday night.
Before Saturday’s protest started, authorities set up green-and-yellow barriers in the median at the busy intersection. Several officers were staged on the roof of the Do Space building. Others appeared to be blocking protesters from entering the Do Space parking lot and guarding the nearby Target store, whose doors were boarded up. A number of officers wore riot gear and carried batons.
Protesters came prepared, too, bringing water bottles, baking soda and milk to soothe their eyes and skin in case police used more tear gas. Many wore masks or bandannas, an attempt to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus that has infected several thousand in Douglas County.
As tensions rose Friday night, 21 people at the protest were arrested on suspicion of various charges — gun possession, disorderly conduct, destruction of property or failing to disperse.
Twelve businesses in the area were damaged — either their windows were broken or there was graffiti. About 12 cruisers were damaged, including one that had “ISIS” carved into the back. Only one protester and two officers had documented injuries — they were treated by medics and released, not hospitalized.
At a Saturday afternoon press conference, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he understood the simmering anger and frustration some felt toward law enforcement.
“We have to acknowledge the anger and we do,” he said. “We have to acknowledge what our uniform represents at the moment to some people. Your first amendment right and freedom of speech is encouraged, even if it’s directed at us.”
