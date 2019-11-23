The city will host a public meeting to discuss details of segment four of West Broadway reconstruction on Dec. 5.
The segment will run from 19th Street to 25th Street, with the public information meeting hosted by the City of Council Bluffs allowing a chance for businesses, property owners and any other interested citizens to hear about the work. The meeting will address design details specific to segment four.
Construction is set to begin in the spring, according to the city.
“The businesses along this segment of West Broadway generate a lot of traffic,” Mayor Matt Walsh said in a release. “The public meeting provides an opportunity to learn about construction, how traffic might be affected, and talk with the project team before construction begins.”
In an interview on Tuesday, Walsh explained that a portion of medians included in the third phase were not completed and have been moved to the fourth phase.
Walsh said a small section — “less than half a block” — of median remains to be constructed near Hy-Vee and are slated to be included in 2020 construction. Segment four contains no other medians.
The dividers have been a hot topic of conversation in Council Bluffs, to put it mildly.
The Council Bluffs City Council is scheduled to vote on the plans at its Dec. 16 meeting. Expect a push to move that vote to the first meeting in January, when council members-elect Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo take office. They’ll replace council members Sharon White and Nate Watson.
If the vote is moved to January, it’s possible the small portion of median will be removed from the segment four plan.
The public meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Thomas Jefferson High School, 2501 West Broadway in Council Bluffs.
Maps depicting the segment four design will be available for review, as well as the anticipated construction schedule and proposed detours, the city said. Project representatives will be present to discuss improvements, construction staging, and access.
“The West Broadway Reconstruction Project will preserve and enhance the economic vitality of Council Bluffs by transforming West Broadway into a more viable and aesthetically pleasing transportation corridor for businesses, residents and the traveling public,” the city said.
Reconstruction of West Broadway in phase four will include the replacement of pavement, traffic signals, street lights, sidewalks and storm sewers with drainage improvements as a major objective, the city said.
The project also includes streetscape amenities, including decorative pedestrian lights, brick paver bands behind the curbs and at intersections, ornamental fencing, ornamental arms for street lights, concrete pavers in crosswalks, decorative paving in the center turn lane and at key intersections, raised planted medians, neighborhood masonry columns and trees.
The streetscape elements will be paid for by the Iowa West Foundation as part of its roughly $9 million pledge to cover all beautification costs for all five segments of work.
For more information go to WBReconstruction.com, email the Project team at info@WBReconstruction.com or follow WBReconstruction on Facebook.
