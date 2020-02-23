The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a town hall-style meetings on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, and possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations on Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.at the Fish and Game Club, 531 Commanche St. It is open to the public.
Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
