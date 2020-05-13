Bethany Lutheran Health Services will again hold its annual “Purple Flock” in Council Bluffs on July 1. Bethany’s purple flamingos are ready to flock the city to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Christine Gochenour, marketing coordinator and committee chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser for Bethany the said the event was a “huge success” in 2019 and Bethany is hoping to outdo the goal set this year.
“The flocking is something I have never seen before! People order from all over just so they can say they had the purple flock in their yard or their friend’s yard,” she said. “We are so happy and excited to be able to participate in this worthy and important cause every year.”
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
Every dollar raised benefits those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in the community.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a global organization, working to advance care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money raised makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer’s.
Those interested in flocking someone or are interested in more information about the walk should contact Gochenour at 712-256-2796.
