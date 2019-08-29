Animals sometimes go off the rails and need a little community support to get back on track.
Midlands Humane Society representatives are applauding employees at the Union Pacific Museum in downtown Council Bluffs for stepping up after finding a homeless kitten wandering around outside the property.
It was a nearly 100-degree afternoon on July 18, and staff members at the museum saw a small, dark figure poking around the gardens in the front of the building. It turned out to be a fuzzy little kitten, jet black like a steam locomotive.
After several rounds of perimeter checks, the staff concluded she was the only cat from her litter on the property and called Council Bluffs Animal Control after bringing her inside. Officers went back that afternoon and brought her back to the shelter.
Kori Nelson, Midlands Humane Society’s director of development and marketing, said it was the museum’s first animal rescue.
“Most of them have pets of their own and are animal lovers, so of course they all wanted to keep her,” Nelson said with a laugh. “But it didn’t quite work out, so they wanted to name her to leave their mark on her legacy.”
Museum employees unanimously landed on the name Kate Shelley for the kitten, a tribute to Kate Shelley. Shelley was born in Ireland and emigrated to the United States with her family in 1865. The family stayed in Freeport, Illinois, with relatives until moving to Honey Creek, where her father, Michael, worked for the Chicago & North Western Transportation Company, which merged with Union Pacific in 1995.
Honey Creek, and the surrounding area, was pounded with storms in early July 1881, and on July 6, flash flooding washed out the timbers holding up a nearby railroad trestle. A pusher locomotive from nearby Moingona was dispatched to the area late that night to check track conditions and the train plunged into Honey Creek, a tributary to the Des Moines River, after the bridge gave way.
Shelley heard the crash and went into action, knowing that a train set to depart from Moingona around midnight would collide with the wreckage if she didn’t alert somebody. Shelley set out in the middle of the night with only a lantern to light her way. She found surviving crew members from the crash and told them she would run a few miles to the depot at Moingona to get help and sound the alarm. The lantern went out, and she had to cross the disintegrating Des Moines River bridge on her hands and feet in the pitch dark as rain continued to pour.
Once she crossed the river, she dashed to the depot where she stopped the train and led a crew back to the wreck to rescue the survivors.
Shelley was lauded as a “railroad heroine,” and the Chicago & North Western named the Kate Shelley High Bridge near Boone in her honor years later, along with a passenger train dubbed the “Kate Shelley 400.”
Midlands employees aren’t sure how the kitten ended up at the museum or if she had a family nearby, but they knew she was wild as she displayed feral behavior.
“She was semi-feral when they found her,” Nelson said. “But she’s a kitten, and with some human intervention and some time and patience, she’s been coming out of her shell and showing progress.”
Enough progress was made that Shelley was finally put out on the shelter’s adoption floor on Monday. She’s even made a new best friend, an orange and white tabby kitten named Spice, with whom she shares a kennel at Midlands.
Nelson noted that potential owners will need to continue to work with the kitten to get her fully acquainted with domesticated life, but some love, treats and cat toys should help do the trick.
Nelson also said that she hopes people in the community can be as vigilant as the Union Pacific Museum crew, saying that any help the public can provide the shelter and the city is invaluable.
“The community support is huge,” she said. “Considering the population base of Council Bluffs, we only have so many staff members and volunteers between us and Animal Control. So to have the public’s help, it goes a long way.”
