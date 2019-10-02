Pottawattamie and Montgomery County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a joint agreement that will allow Pottawattamie County Engineer John Rasmussen to serve as interim Montgomery County Engineer for the next 90 days.
The Montgomery County board is currently working to hire a full-time county engineer.
Board Chairman Tim Wichman said the agreement should not require Rasmussen or his designee to spend more than a day or two every two weeks in Montgomery County.
Under the terms of the agreement, Montgomery County will reimburse Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads for Rasmussen’s wages and benefits at $70 per hour for each hour worked on behalf of Montgomery County.
Additionally, Montgomery County will reimburse mileage at 58 cents per mile when Rasmussen uses any Pottawattamie County vehicle for Montgomery County purposes.
The agreement will terminate Jan. 1, 2020.
Supervisors Scott Belt and Marilyn Jo Drake, who joined other members of the board in voting to approve the agreement on Tuesday, said they will not support an extension of the agreement after the current 90-days agreement expires.
Montgomery County Supervisors had voted to approve the temporary agreement before the Pottawattamie County board met Tuesday.
