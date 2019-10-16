Following this year’s devastating floods, many Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota communities are still trying to rebuild or are in need of assistance.
Through a partnership between the Nebraska Community Foundation and First National Bank of Omaha, Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund was created as a way to assist flooding victims and their needs.
“We started a couple days after the historic flood of 2019 as a means to respond to the flooding with the long term goal of responding to the communities impacted by the flood. We provided some immediate response, but a significant majority is done after. A lot of the long term need is in the rebuilding,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president and community development of corporate philanthropy for First National Bank of Omaha.
Funding will support work done by communities that come together to make improvements.
Applicants should be working toward:
- Community redevelopment and rebuilding more resilient communities
- Housing construction, rehabilitation, and related infrastructure
- Support for small business and agriculture
- Addressing and improving health and human services needs, including mental health
- Or other beneficial acts for the community and those affected by flooding
Funds are expected to go toward: building infrastructure, restoring agricultural activities, supporting natural and environmental resources, rebuilding housing and neighborhoods, improving health and human services needs and more.
“Right now organizations in communities can apply for pre-applications to show us what sort of projects they are looking for us to support,” Gorynski said. “If the project is in alignment with our fundraising, we will request that organization submit more detail on the project including the budget and more information on the organization themselves and their ability to implement that project.”
Some impact from the flood has caused long-term effects, including the need for assistance.
“It’s going to be different from community to community, but in many cases it will take probably five years. Some estimates set it as far as nine years,” Gorynski said. “The long term funding will be donated to local organizations and government, most likely toward housing. This could be toward finding housing for families after the floods, or nonprofits rebuilding housing.”
More than $800,000 has been raised for the fund so far.
To donate or apply for a grant through Rebuild the Heartland go to Nebcommfound.org/give/rebuild-the-heartland-community-fund/.
