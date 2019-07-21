American Red Cross was awarded $80,000 from United Way of the Midlands to support disaster services in the metro area.
Funds will assist families in preparedness, response and recovery to disasters and the complete disaster service cycle.
“The United Way of the Midlands has been a longtime supporter of local Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services programs,” said Jill Orton, Region CEO for the Red Cross Serving Nebraska, Kansas, and southwest Iowa.
According to a press release, this is how the Red Cross organization is able to respond to events both large and small.
This year in particular, the Red Cross responded to residents affected by flooding by opening shelters, serving meals, delivering relief supplies and distributing financial assistance.
Red Cross has also partnered with organizations like local fire departments and emergency management to fight against home fires.
Working together, the above listed organizations installed over 1,500 smoke alarms and educated families on the risks of fire and how to make a home safer.
“United Way’s support for this program is greatly valued, and many lives will change in a positive way, thanks to all who contributed,” Orton said. “These funds support volunteer capacity and community outreach, allowing us to impact people’s lives at their most critical moments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.