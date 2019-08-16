The American Red Cross is looking for blood and platelet donors to help make up for summer vacations and school preparation.
“While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs,” a press release from the organization stated. “More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.”
Those interested can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa counties
Fremont
Aug. 22 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 US Hwy 275, Sidney
Aug. 24 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Building, 626 Main St., Tabor
Aug. 30 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Grape Community Hospital, 2959 US Hwy 275, Hamburg
Harrison
Aug. 27 – Noon to 6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine
Mills
Aug. 23 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glenwood Resource Visitor’s Center, 711 South Vine, Glenwood
Aug. 21 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malvern Library, 502 Main St., Malvern
Montgomery
Aug. 26 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak
Aug. 29 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Oak High School, 2011 N. Eighth St., Red Oak
Page
Aug. 28 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Essex High School, 111 Forbes St., Essex
Aug. 26 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Hwy 59, Shenandoah
Aug. 30 — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah
Pottawattamie
Council Bluffs
Aug. 18 — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Queen of Apostles Campus, 3304 Third Ave.
Aug. 22 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 227 S. Sixth St.
Aug. 22 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, 933 E. Pierce St.
Aug. 25 — 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive
Aug. 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community of Christ, 140 Kanesville Blvd.
Aug. 26 – Noon to 6 p.m., Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway
Aug. 31 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strive Communities, 3200 Chippewa Lane
Macedonia
Aug. 20 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., DeWitt Community Building, 404 Potter St,
Shelby
Aug. 26 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan
Aug. 27 – Noon to 6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 4th St., Portsmouth
