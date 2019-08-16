20190411_new_blooddrive_3

Jane Hartwell donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The American Red Cross is looking for blood and platelet donors to help make up for summer vacations and school preparation.

“While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs,” a press release from the organization stated. “More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.”

Those interested can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Iowa counties

Fremont

Aug. 22 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sidney United Faith Church, 1975 US Hwy 275, Sidney

Aug. 24 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Building, 626 Main St., Tabor

Aug. 30 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Grape Community Hospital, 2959 US Hwy 275, Hamburg

Harrison

Aug. 27 – Noon to 6 p.m., Woodbine High School, 501 Weare St., Woodbine

Mills

Aug. 23 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glenwood Resource Visitor’s Center, 711 South Vine, Glenwood

Aug. 21 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malvern Library, 502 Main St., Malvern

Montgomery

Aug. 26 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montgomery County Hospital, 2301 Eastern Ave., Red Oak

Aug. 29 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Oak High School, 2011 N. Eighth St., Red Oak

Page

Aug. 28 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Essex High School, 111 Forbes St., Essex

Aug. 26 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 701 S. Fremont St., Hwy 59, Shenandoah

Aug. 30 — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shenandoah Medical Center, 300 Pershing Ave., Shenandoah

Pottawattamie

Council Bluffs

Aug. 18 — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Queen of Apostles Campus, 3304 Third Ave.

Aug. 22 — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 227 S. Sixth St.

Aug. 22 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, 933 E. Pierce St.

Aug. 25 — 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive

Aug. 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community of Christ, 140 Kanesville Blvd.

Aug. 26 – Noon to 6 p.m., Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway

Aug. 31 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strive Communities, 3200 Chippewa Lane

Macedonia

Aug. 20 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., DeWitt Community Building, 404 Potter St,

Shelby

Aug. 26 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtue Medical Center, 1213 Garfield Ave., Harlan

Aug. 27 – Noon to 6 p.m., Portsmouth Community Hall, 502 4th St., Portsmouth

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.