Volunteers for the Council Bluffs Corps of The Salvation Army are now out in full force.
The charity opened the rest of its 20 Council Bluffs kettle sites Friday after starting its annual Red Kettle Campaign with eight, said Maj. Donna Miller, corps officer.
This year, The Salvation Army introduced Kettle Pay, which allows supporters to contribute using their smart phones. Shoppers are still learning about the new, high-tech option, Miller said.
“A lot of people have certainly asked about it, so we’ve had a lot of interest,” she said.
Kettle signs are equipped with smart chips and QR codes, so donors can use their phones to link to a webpage that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The user can then choose an amount to donate.
Unfortunately, Miller doesn’t know how much money is coming in through Kettle Pay because, like online donations, those contributions go first to the national office, where they are processed and then credited to the corps in the zip code where the phone’s billing address is.
Miller does know that the unofficial holiday shopping season is shorter this year, because Thanksgiving, which is always on the fourth Thursday of November, fell on the latest possible date.
“Right now, we are about one-third of the way in, with 16 bell-ringing days left,” she said.
The Salvation Army has placed Angel Trees at both Council Bluffs Village Inn Restaurants, Miller said. Diners can now pick tags with Christmas lists off the trees and get presents for local children and senior citizens in need. Gifts can be dropped off at Village Inn or Jensen Tire & Automotive or taken to The Salvation Army.
So far, the Council Bluffs Corps has had a good response from volunteers, Miller said. Of course, there are hundreds of time slots yet to be filled before the season is over.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to ring a bell can sign up at registertoring.com. To donate, visit salarmywestern.org or take or send your payment to The Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
