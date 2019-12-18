As the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues, officials are asking for the community’s assistance during the stretch run.
The Salvation Army said that while the overall Tree of Lights Campaign is running at about the same pace as it did last year, an important part of that campaign — donations to Salvation Army red kettles — is running behind. The latest report showed a kettle-donation downturn of around 30% versus last year — which officials largely attribute to the calendar.
The organization explained that traditionally, agreements with the major retailers that host red kettles call for the start date of red kettle deployment on or near Thanksgiving Day.
“This year, Thanksgiving falling in the last week of November meant that there were five fewer ‘ringing days’ for red kettles at those stores than there were last year — and, therefore, five fewer days on which to solicit kettle donations there,” the Salvation Army said in a release. “The resulting loss in potential kettle-donation revenue has been larger than anticipated.”
“Red kettle donations are part of the backbone of local Salvation Army operations,” the organization said.
Kettle donations go toward supporting everything from food pantries to youth programs to utility assistance and more. A donation given via a red kettle is a donation that helps The Salvation Army year-round.
“The Omaha-Council Bluffs community’s support via red kettle donations is greatly appreciated,” the Salvation Army said.
A little more than one week remains for volunteer opportunities at the red kettles.
Kettles will be stationed at metro-area stores through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army is especially in need of volunteers to staff kettles on Saturday. Go to registertoring.com to sign up.
“Working just one two-hour shift makes a big difference in the community,” the Salvation Army said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.