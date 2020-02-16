*Editor’s note: This is the third of a four-week series of articles focusing on Black History Month.
The Union of Contemporary Art at 2423 North 24th St. in Omaha joined a national art movement in 2019, showing the history of redlining.
Redlining is defined as the illegal practice of refusing to offer credit or insurance to a particular community on a discriminatory basis (because of the race or ethnicity of its residents, for example), according to Merriam-Webster.
In the exhibit, “Undesign the Redline,” Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs are depicted through red-lined maps from the 1930s, near information such as policies and documentation that were made during that time.
“The exhibition is basically an interactive timeline that charts the impact of redlining policies on the greater Omaha community, that connects it back to the national impact of the policies,” said Brigitte McQueen Shew, The Union for Contemporary Art executive director.
Redlining is a now-illegal practice based on race, the number of immigrants in an area, how old or the proximity of houses, factories or industrialized buildings were in a community, according to multiple research professionals.
Some of those professionals speculated about the cause of low D and C ratings in Council Bluffs. University of Iowa professor Colin Gordon, who previously researched the history of St. Louis’s history, found that redlining in Council Bluffs likely included houses too close together, smaller lots, older housing and industrial buildings that operated near housing. The red-lined areas were prohibited from basic services such as opening credit or insurance.
“In areas like Council Bluffs, I suspect it was the mix of commercial use and the age of the housing discounted those areas,” Gordon said.
The majority of the Union’s documentation in the exhibit is related to the Omaha area, but the map sheds light on the practice and how it was done in Council Bluffs. In Omaha, a majority of red lining was found to be connected to race and immigrants.
According to the exhibit, the federal government backed $120 billion of home loans at the time, but more than 98% of the money went to white home buyers. The exhibit shared details of how red lining affected communities in Omaha.
However, Palma Strand, a Creighton University professor, felt like there were inherent issues before the federal government was involved.
“The federal government didn’t come in and segregate neighborhoods. They were already segregated. The federal government relied on local banks and real estate people to choose what they should invest in or shouldn’t invest in,” said Strand.
Fiona Kennedy, an intern at Union, said community members react based on the blatantly racist language in the official documents, as well as how wide reaching it was affecting 239 cities across the U.S.
“I think everyone across Omaha and Council Bluffs should come see the exhibit and have an open mind about our country and our cities, and how these policies directly correlates to all the social injustices we see today,” Kennedy said.
At the Union, visitors are welcome to speak about how redlining has affected them through the project “Stories from the Red Line.” To participate go to u-ca.org/stories-from-the-redline.
The exhibit is open Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m., Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Guides are available for the exhibit Tuesday through Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
