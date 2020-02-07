Pottawattamie County Conservation will hold its annual Maple Tree Tap event on March 7 at Botna Bend Park in Hancock.
This program will introduce participants to the basics of syrup making from tapping the trees to bottling the final product. If temperatures are cooperative and the sap is flowing, participants can even taste the sweet sap as it flows from the tree.
There will be three sessions that are open to all ages. Participants must choose between sessions at 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m. Each program will last one hour. This event will take place both indoors and outside, so dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.
Cost for this program is $3 per person, and children ages 3 and younger are free and do not need to register. The $3 fee includes all programming, refreshments and park admission.
Registration is required by March 5 as space in this program is limited. For more information and to register online, visit pottcoconservation.com. Due to the popularity of this program early registration is recommended as walk-in space may not be available on the day of the event. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283, registrations will not be taken over the phone.
Please meet at Olsen Lodge at Botna Bend Park, weather permitting. This event is not pet friendly, please leave your canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome. Botna Bend Park is located at 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock. Take Interstate 80 to Exit 40. The park is 8 miles south on US Highway 59.
For more information, go online to pottcoconservation.com and facebook.com/botnabend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.