Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan effective at noon today. The order includes the closure of a number of businesses throughout the state, including casinos.
The move takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carry-out and delivery only. It also orders the closure of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities, according to the governor's office. The proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Reynolds said in a release. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
The declaration require restaurants and bars to operate on a drive-thru, takeout-only or delivery basis and closes all fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers; all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or or motion pictures are shown; all casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations; all facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers.
The Reynolds edict directs, “all state agencies to coordinate expeditiously in developing plans to mitigate the economic effects of the closings necessitated by this disaster, including potential financial support, regulatory relief, and other executive actions.”
“We need to support our businesses as much as we can,” Tom Hanafan, interim president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the wake of Reynolds’ emergency declaration.
Hanafan said the chamber will be working with the Iowa Department of Economic Development and the governor’s office to determine what relief measures will be available to businesses impacted by the mandatory closures.
The closings called for by Reynolds' emergency declaration were effective at noon Tuesday and will continue -- at least for the present -- until 11:59 p.m. on March 31.
Hanafan said the IDED plans to survey selected large and small businesses on Wednesday in an effort to better understand those businesses’ needs during the mandatory closures.
He said officials are working to determine if loans or grants will be available from the Small Business Administration to assist businesses that are forced to close.
Hanafan said that because of the COVID-19 threat, the chamber office will be closed after today with chamber officials working remotely.
Harrah's, Horseshoe and Ameristar will close.
Penn National Gaming, parent company of Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, said the more than 700 employees at the casino will be paid and retain benefits through the end of March during the closure. The company is also donating food to Food Bank for the Heartland.
"This is a challenging time for all of us, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support and understanding from our guests and team members," Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming, said in a release. "We look forward to reopening our doors just as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will be taking the opportunity to continue our deep cleaning efforts and preparing our casino to welcome our loyal customers back."
The proclamation also prohibits mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
“Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers,” the proclamation says. “Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.”
Caesars Entertainment, parent company of Harrah's and Horseshoe in Council Bluffs, said the casinos are, "closely monitoring this evolving situation and will work with local officials to establish a reopening date as soon as it is appropriate to do so. We look forward to welcoming back team members and guests soon."
Jill Beasley with Caesars said casino employees will be paid during the closure.
Iowa's 18 state-run casinos last year produced $322 million in tax revenue to state and local governments, and $42 million to local nonprofits.
Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation -- which receives funds through gaming in Iowa -- said the move is necessary to help the public.
"While the casino closure may limit the funds that (the Iowa West Foundation) will receive through our agreement, we recognize and support the importance of the entire community working together to respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 virus," Tulipana said.
Following the governor's order, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska also decided to close the Prairie Flower Casino, which the tribe operates in Carter Lake.
Joan and Roger Androy of Logan, Iowa, were among the last Prairie Flower patrons to leave. They said an announcement was made over a loudspeaker that the casino would be closing in three minutes.
"I think it's great they're taking protection instead of letting it spread," Roger Androy said.
What will they do next?
"We'll probably go home and take a shower," he joked.
The governor's proclamation also suspends regulatory provisions on expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates.
"Suspension of this provision is limited to vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation," the edict states.
The proclamation also suspends the requirement that a person to apply for registration of newly-purchased vehicle within 30 days and the requirement that a person has new plates within 45 days after the purchase.
- Steve Liewer of the Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.